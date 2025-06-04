Police arrest 2 men in connection with murder of Indo-Canadian businessman

Toronto: Two 21-year-old Indo-Canadian men have been arrested from British Columbia in connection with the daylight murder of an Indo-Canadian businessman in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) last month. Photos of the two suspects in the murder of Indo-Canadian businessman Harjeet Dhadda were released by Canadian law enforcement on Tuesday. (Credit: Peel Regional Police)

Peel Regional Police (PRP) announced the arrests of two individuals identified only as Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, both 21.

On May 14, at approximately 10 minutes to noon, 51-year-old businessman Harjeet Dhadda, resident of Brampton, was approached by a suspect and shot multiple times in a parking lot in Mississauga.

He was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to the injuries sustained. The suspects fled in a stolen 2018 Black Dodge Challenger, which was recovered shortly following the incident.

After an intensive investigation, PRP said, two suspects were identified and tracked to the town of Delta in British Columbia. On May 28, PRP, with assistance from officers with the Delta Police Department, Abbotsford Police, Surrey Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, located and arrested the two men.

The accused appeared before a Justice in Surrey, BC, before being turned over to homicide detectives to be transported back to Ontario, assisted by the BC Sheriff Service. They face first-degree murder charges.

“This arrest is a testament to the unwavering perseverance and diligence of our homicide investigators. The strong collaboration with policing partners allows this family to take the next step towards justice for the loss of their loved one. Despite the suspects’ efforts to evade capture, our teams remained focused and relentless. This outcome sends a clear message — no matter how far you run, our teams will find you,” PRP chief Nishan Duraiappah said, in a statement.

At the time of the murder, police believed it was “a targeted shooting”.

There were several unverified claims related to the murder on social media, including a post attributed to a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that Dhadda had been targeted. Unconfirmed reports also linked Dhadda, originally from Uttarakhand, to a murder in the state of 70-year-old mining trade Mahal Singh in October 2022. At the time, HT, quoting a unnamed senior state police official had reported that a “week before his murder, the trader had received a threat call from Canada from one Harjeet Singh, alias Kaale”

The local network Omni reported at the time that Dhadda was targeted for extortion but had refused to pay up. His daughter Gurleen Dhadda told the channel, “They asked for $500,000 from my dad, but my dad denied it. My dad said he’s not going to pay a single penny because he works for it.”

According to local media reports, Dhadda was shot six times. In a social media post, his son Tanveer Singh Dhadda said, “My father did not deserve this. He was not involved in anything criminal. He lived an honest life. Yet, those who came to harm him were armed with illegal weapons, operating with complete disregard for the law and seemingly without fear of consequences.”