Police officer collapses ahead of Queen’s funeral, carried away on stretcher

Amid preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, a police officer collapsed while he was on duty and had to be carried away on a stretcher, reports suggest. The officer fainted before the funeral procession started on the streets of Central London and was taken away by Royal Navy personnel and his colleagues. His condition is unconfirmed but reports claimed that it’s not serious.

Following the funeral services, the Queen’s casket was taken from Westminster Abbey to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner where it was transferred to a hearse to be taken to Windsor Castle’s St George's Chapel where she was given a final salute from everyone, including the royal family members.

The Queen will be buried there beside her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Her state funeral, held at the historic church Westminster Abbey in London had thousands lined up to bid the final farewell to their Queen. Towards the end of the service, nearly 500 world leaders including President Draupadi Murmu, and dignitaries from about 200 countries as well as the people of the United Kingdom observed two minutes of silence as a mark of tribute.

The service was brought to an end by a lament ‘Sleep, dearie, sleep’ played by the Queen’s piper who woke her up every morning.

After the service, the Queen’s flag-draped casket was pulled through the silent streets of London on a gun carriage. The procession was Britain’s one of the largest military processions involving thousands of armed forces members in ceremonial uniforms.

