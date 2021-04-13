Home / World News / Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting
Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Police say multiple people including an officer were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

