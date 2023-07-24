Police reportedly find soundproof room in basement of Rex Heuermann’s home where at least one victim may have died

Police reportedly found a soundproof room in the basement of alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann’s home. They believe at least one victim may have been killed there. Police have been using ground-penetrating sonar and cadaver dogs to scour Rex’s backyard. Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested (Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Rex, 59, who was an architect, once took time off from his job to install a concrete-lined vault at his family’s Long Island house, a former coworker told New York Post. It is unclear if the basement compartment the coworker spoke about is the once police suspect could have been a killer chamber, or a space that contained up to 300 guns belonging to Rex. But “it’s not just a hidden room — it’s a serious vault,” the ex-colleague said. “It had a huge heavy-duty safe door. He went and poured new concrete walls, massive amount of concrete to encase this room. It was maybe 2 or 3 feet thick.”

“This guy is a wacko,” said Robert Musto, 64, a retired Long Island Rail Road worker and longtime Massapequa Park neighbour. “He’s got a soundproof room in his basement,” Robert said cops at the scene told him. “What do you think that was for?”

“They’re saying there’s evidence he killed at least one of the girls down there,” the Long Island neighbor said. “The cops are going to dig all that out. Said they’re focused on the soundproof room in the basement but they’re going to look at everything.”

Did Rex Heuermann kill his victims inside his home?

Investigators reportedly believe Rex may have killed his victims inside his Massapequa Park home in Long Island, New York, when his wife and children were away. Officials have been taking away potential evidence from his home after his arrest. Items recently pulled out include a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet, Associated Press reported.

A source close to the investigation has now told CNN that the suspect may have brought victims to the Long Island home and killed them while his family was away. The disappearances reportedly coincided with those times.

The source also said that committing the crimes at home would have allowed Rex to control the situation. It would have also allowed him to use materials like tape and burlap bags, which were found at the crime scene. Investigators had kept an eye on Rex’s home since this spring, it has been reported.

Rex was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

