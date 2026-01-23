Police seek man wanted in fatal shootings of 3 in small Australian town

Police urged people in a small Australian town to stay indoors on Friday as they looked for the man suspected of killing three people in a domestic violence-related shooting. The suspect, Julian Ingram, was previously charged with domestic violence and is now on the run, prompting a police manhunt and community lockdown. (AFP)

Julian Ingram, 37, was out on bail after being charged with domestic violence-related crimes, and a restraining order had been issued in December to protect one of the victims in Thursday's shooting, Sophie Quinn, who was 25 and pregnant.

ALSO READ | 3 killed in shooting in Australia's New South Wales on national day of mourning for Bondi attack victims

The others shot to death in the isolated town of Lake Cargelligo in New South Wales state were Quinn's friend, John Harris, 32, and her aunt, Nerida Quinn, 50. A 19-year-old man who was shot was hospitalised in serious but stable condition.

Ingram had a long criminal history, including domestic violence, and police had checked on him multiple times while he was out on bail, state Police Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland said. “In the time that he has been on bail, he has complied with every condition,” he told reporters in Lake Cargelligo.

ALSO READ | On national mourning day of Bondi Beach attack, another shooting shakes Australia: 3 killed, suspect at large

More than 100 police as well as army personnel were deployed to find Ingram, and the town's 1,100 residents were urged to stay indoors and report anything suspicious. Streets of the town were deserted on Friday, many homes had their curtains drawn, and shops were closed.

Police are working to understand how Ingram, also known as Julian Pierpoint, obtained the weapon without having a state firearms license.

ALSO READ | Australia passes gun restrictions, anti-hate speech law after Bondi shooting

The shooting came on the National Day of Mourning for the 15 people killed in a shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach in December. Authorities have said the two Sydney gunmen were inspired by the Islamic State group to carry out Australia's worst mass shooting since 1996.

The Australian Parliament on Tuesday passed new gun restrictions in response to the shooting.