On national mourning day of Bondi Beach attack, another shooting shakes Australia: 3 killed, suspect at large

On a national day of mourning for the December Bondi Beach attack, in which 15 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a Jewish festival, another shooting has shaken Australia. Three people have been killed in a shooting in New South Wales, a month after the attack, police said. A mourner writes a message of a piece of cloth at the promenade of Bondi Beach in Sydney. (AFP)

Two women and one man died, while another man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said. Reports said that the suspected gunman was still at large. Track live updates here.

Police said an investigation had begun into the incident and that a crime scene had been set up.

Shooting on national mourning day of Bondi Beach attack Survivors, families, and emergency responders were expected to join political and community leaders at an evening of mourning at the Sydney Opera House. The gathering was to take place on the national day of mourning for the deadly terrorist attack that shocked the world.

As flags flew at half mast, millions were asked to observe a minute’s silence for the victims of the December 14 mass shooting, Australia’s deadliest in three decades.

However, as the country prepared to remember those killed, another shooting added to the woes. Emergency services were called to an address in Lake Cargelligo, a town of about 1,500 people, after a shooting that left three people dead.

The latest incident came days after Australia’s lower house of parliament passed laws to allow a national gun buyback and tighten background checks for gun licences, despite opposition from the conservative opposition.

Bondi Beach shooting Sajid Akram and his son Naveed were accused of opening fire on crowds at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on the popular Sydney beach.

“When we look to Bondi, we don't just see a beach. We see it as part of our promise to the world. It's a welcoming embrace, a famous crescent of sand and water where there's room for everyone…This is a place where nothing should break except for the waves. But a lot broke that night," said Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to AFP.

"We see it as part of our promise to the world. It's a welcoming embrace, a famous crescent of sand and water where there's room for everyone," he told reporters.

Among those killed were an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, a couple who confronted one of the gunmen, and a ten-year-old girl, Matilda.

With inputs from agencies