Bondi Beach shooting: Chilling dashcam video shows couple face-to-face with gunman before being shot dead

Several stories of heroism have surfaced after the Australia's Bondi Beach shooting of civilians trying to tackle the gunmen, who were firing recklessly. One such story has come to light after a newly surfaced dashcam video has shown a couple confronting one of the shooters during the deadly attack, moments before they were reportedly shot dead. Australia Bondi Beach shooting: Dashcam video captures couple confronting gunman before fatal shooting.(Screengrab from X/@Osint613)

A dashcam footage, verified by Reuters news agency, shows one shooter wrestling for a long-barrelled firearm with an older man, a woman can also be seen close to the scene.

In the video the man can be seen wearing a lavender shirt and shorts while the struggle takes place beside a silver hatchback car. Seconds later, both men can be seen falling heavily to the ground behind the vehicle.

Bondi beach dashcam video (Clip contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised)

The dashcam video later shows the man in lavender getting up with the weapon as the footage moves on. Separate drone footage shows the man and a woman lying motionless next to the same car, near a pedestrian bridge where police later shot the gunmen, the report added.

“An elderly man by the roadside did not run away — instead, he charged straight toward the danger, using all his strength trying to wrestle away the gun and fighting to the death,” said dashcam owner Jenny, who shared the footage with Reuters.

“I can see from my camera that the elderly man was ultimately shot and collapsed. That moment broke my heart,” she added.

Broadcaster CNN, which geolocated the video, reported that the clip was first posted on Chinese social media platform XiaoHongShu.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the couple seen in the footage.

Attack probed as terrorism targeting Jewish community

Officials allege that a father and son carried out the attack and have said it is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community. The shooting took place during a Jewish holiday event, Hanukkah, at Bondi Beach.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised those who confronted the attackers despite the danger.

“These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives,” he said at a press conference, referring to those who “ran towards danger in order to help others.”