Home / World News / Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol
world news

Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol

The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, which was the original presidential inauguration day, until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.(AFP)

The US Capitol police department has obtained intelligence pointing to a possible plot to “breach the Capitol by an unidentified militia group” on Thursday, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Capitol police added that it is working with local, state and federal agencies “to stop any threats to the Capitol,” adding, “We are taking the intelligence seriously.” No further details on the threat were provided.

The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, which was the original presidential inauguration day, until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.

A pro-Trump mob that included a number of right-wing extremists stormed the Capitol on January 6 and interrupted the formal certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump in a rampage that killed five people, including a police officer.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post

PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report

Pak needs to enact laws to fulfil FATF targets

Scandal-hit Cuomo may see emergency powers taken away

The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP