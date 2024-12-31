Menu Explore
Political and General News Events from December 31

Reuters |
Dec 31, 2024 05:37 PM IST

DIARY-Political and General News Events from December 31

Dec 31 -

Political and General News Events from December 31
Political and General News Events from December 31

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

** VIENNA - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Vienna, holds a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. .

TALLIN – 15th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival . - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

BURMA - 77th anniversary of Burma’s independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 46th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 LONDON - London Boat Show 2017 . - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA - Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit Malaysia and Indonesia. . ROME - U.S President Joe Biden visits Italy . - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

BEIJING - Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves will visit China .

DETROIT - North American International Auto Show 2025 .

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2025 . - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 14th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

COMOROS - Comoran Assembly of the Union election. HAITI - 15th Anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

VANUATU - Ni-Vanuatu Parliament election.

TUNISIA – 15th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit 2025 .

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, 15 JANUARY LISBON - Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro debates with lawmakers in Parliament.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, 16 JANUARY

** BRUSSELS, Belgium - European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera discusses the EU's planned Clean Industrial Deal at Bruegel think tank - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, 17 JANUARY

MOSCOW - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Moscow and sign an agreement on co-operation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2025 Annual Meeting . BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 LOME, Togo – World Day of the African Culture - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 14th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

BELARUS - Belarus holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

WARSAW - EU trade ministers hold informal meeting in Warsaw

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9 LIECHTENSTEIN - Liechtenstein scheduled to hold parliamentary election. KOSOVO - Kosovo holds parliamentary elections.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
