Political and General News Events from December 31

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1
** VIENNA - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Vienna, holds a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. .
TALLIN – 15th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival . - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
BURMA - 77th anniversary of Burma’s independence. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 46th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 LONDON - London Boat Show 2017 . - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA - Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit Malaysia and Indonesia. . ROME - U.S President Joe Biden visits Italy . - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
BEIJING - Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves will visit China .
DETROIT - North American International Auto Show 2025 .
BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2025 . - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 14th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
COMOROS - Comoran Assembly of the Union election. HAITI - 15th Anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
VANUATU - Ni-Vanuatu Parliament election.
TUNISIA – 15th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit 2025 .
WEDNESDAY, 15 JANUARY LISBON - Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro debates with lawmakers in Parliament.
THURSDAY, 16 JANUARY
** BRUSSELS, Belgium - European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera discusses the EU's planned Clean Industrial Deal at Bruegel think tank - 1200 GMT.
WEDNESDAY, 17 JANUARY
MOSCOW - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Moscow and sign an agreement on co-operation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20
BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum 2025 Annual Meeting . BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24 LOME, Togo – World Day of the African Culture - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 14th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
BELARUS - Belarus holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council Meeting.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
WARSAW - EU trade ministers hold informal meeting in Warsaw
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9 LIECHTENSTEIN - Liechtenstein scheduled to hold parliamentary election. KOSOVO - Kosovo holds parliamentary elections.
