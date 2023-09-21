Political commentator David Brooks is trending on social media and here's why

Political commentator and New York Times columnist, David Brooks has been facing the wrath of social media today. The 62-year-old American took to X (Formerly Twitter) to post an image of a $78 meal at the Newark Airport and dubbed the American economy “terrible.”

"This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible," wrote David.

"This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible," wrote David, with a photo of a burger, french fries, tomato, lettuce, ketchup packets and a glass of what might be an alcoholic beverage.

While the post gained over 3.2 million views, David's depiction of the American economy did not sit well with the users on social media as they took to schooling him on his opinion.

A user took to X to reply to David writing, “Americans think the economy is terrible because journalists like David Brooks are misrepresenting that economy with their comped meals at Newark airport that include 12year single malt aged scotch and a wagu beef burger.”

Another user reposted the post, with the caption, “Quit drinking & journalism, David Brooks; you’ll save SO MUCH 🤑🤕.”

Interestingly, a user who has himself travelled through the airport multiple times, twice recently challenged David saying, “I’ll make David Brooks a deal. Show me the receipt where the drink is not more money than the burger and I’ll buy you a bottle of Johnny Walker Blue.”

David Brooks' professional career

David Brooks was on August 11, 1961, in Toronto, Ontario. He began his journalistic career as a police reporter for the City News Bureau of Chicago while attending college.

Post graduating he was accepted for an internship with Buckley's National Review.

Later, he joined the Washington Times as a movie review writer, the Wall Street Journal as an op-ed editor and NPR and PBS as a commentator.

Currently, along with being a political and cultural commentator, David works at the New York Times.

