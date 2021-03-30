Home / World News / Poll finds Britons worry less about Covid-19, Brexit but new concerns grow
world news

Poll finds Britons worry less about Covid-19, Brexit but new concerns grow

The proportion of respondents who cited Covid-19 as a big issue for the country dropped to 49% from 72% in February although it remained the single biggest concern, polling firm Ipsos MORI said.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:55 AM IST
There were significant increases in concerns about the health service, poverty, education and housing, the poll showed. In picture - Westminster Bridge in London.(AP)

People in Britain are much less worried about the coronavirus pandemic than they were just a month ago as the country makes headway with its vaccination programme, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

The proportion of respondents who cited Covid-19 as a big issue for the country dropped to 49% from 72% in February although it remained the single biggest concern, polling firm Ipsos MORI said.

Britain has suffered Europe's biggest Covid-19 death toll but has raced ahead of other European countries with its coronavirus vaccinations this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, is gradually easing restrictions.

"Concern is notably lower among older age groups, which may suggest the vaccination campaign is having an impact on public perceptions – although worries are also lower among the youngest Britons who will not yet have been vaccinated," said Mike Clemence, associate research director at Ipsos MORI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro overhauls cabinet amid Covid-19 surge

'Well known global brands' may be linked to Xinjiang rights abuses: UN panel

US President Joe Biden to announce transportation-focused stimulus on Wednesday

SolarWinds hack: US weighs ‘seen and unseen’ responses to major cyber attack

Brexit also fell down the list of worries and was mentioned as a concern by 26% of respondents, its joint-lowest level since the referendum decision to leave the European Union in 2016.

But there were significant increases in concerns about the health service, poverty, education and housing, the poll showed.

Ipsos MORI interviewed 1,009 people between March 5 and March 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom covid-19 coronavirus brexit
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP