Pope breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer

world news
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:21 PM IST

The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds.

Pope breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer. (File photo)(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Pope Francis broke down and cried on Thursday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer at Rome's Spanish Steps.

The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds while his head trembled. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.

pope francis
