Pope Francis approves the new Shanghai bishop but chides China for not consulting

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 15, 2023 04:23 PM IST

A statement on Saturday said the pope had named Bishop Joseph Shen Bin to head the Shanghai diocese, a position that had been vacant for some time.

Pope Francis has approved the new bishop of Shanghai on mainland China but the Vatican chided Beijing for transferring him there without first consulting, in violation of bi-lateral accords.

Pope Francis (via REUTERS)

Topics
pope francis china
