News / World News / Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Israel

Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Israel

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 08, 2023 04:18 PM IST

"War is a defeat, only a defeat. Let's pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis called for end to attacks and violence in Israel on Sunday, saying terrorism and war would not solve any problems, but only bring further suffering and death to innocent people.

Pope Francis (REUTERS)
Pope Francis (REUTERS)

"War is a defeat, only a defeat. Let's pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter's Square.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

READ | Hamas will 'bear the results' of its attack: Israel to UN Security Council

On Saturday, a multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli towns left at least 250 Israelis dead, with more than 300 Palestinians killed in Israel's retaliatory bombardment.

"Let the attacks and weapons cease, please, because it must be understood that terrorism and war bring no solutions, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent lives. War is a defeat, every war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," the pope said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out