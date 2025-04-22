Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pope Francis' funeral to take place on Saturday, says Vatican

AFP |
Apr 22, 2025 02:03 PM IST

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday at 10:00am (0800 GMT) in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

People pay their respects in front of a portrait of late Pope Francis displayed inside Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul Tuesday, April 22.(AP)
People pay their respects in front of a portrait of late Pope Francis displayed inside Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul Tuesday, April 22.(AP)

The coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88, will then be taken inside the church and from there taken to the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Pope Francis' funeral to take place on Saturday, says Vatican
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On