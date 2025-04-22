Pope Francis' funeral to take place on Saturday, says Vatican

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday at 10:00am (0800 GMT) in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican announced on Tuesday. People pay their respects in front of a portrait of late Pope Francis displayed inside Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul Tuesday, April 22.(AP)

The coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88, will then be taken inside the church and from there taken to the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.