Pope Francis' funeral to take place on Saturday, says Vatican
Apr 22, 2025 02:03 PM IST
Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.
The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday at 10:00am (0800 GMT) in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.
The coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88, will then be taken inside the church and from there taken to the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.
