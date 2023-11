Pope Francis skips reading speech saying he not feeling well: ‘Will give a copy’

Pope Francis on Monday skipped reading a prepared speech for a meeting with European rabbis, telling them he was not feeling well.

"Good morning. I greet you all and I welcome you and thank you for this visit, which greatly pleases me. But it happens that I am not well and because of this I prefer not to read the speech but give you a copy," he told them.

Francis, 86, appeared to be short of breath.

In the past he has not read speeches in order to preserve his strength. He has a big gathering with children from around the world later on Monday at the Vatican.

The Vatican said that the reason Pope Francis skipped reading a speech to a delegation of European rabbis was because he was suffering from a cold.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the 86-year-old pope would continue with the remainder of his scheduled engagements for Monday, including a meeting with children from around the world in the afternoon.

