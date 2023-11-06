close_game
close_game
News / World News / Palestinians say no to partial tax transfer from Israel: What this means

Palestinians say no to partial tax transfer from Israel: What this means

Reuters |
Nov 06, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Part of the funds go to pay for expenses in Gaza, including the salaries of health workers.

The Palestinian Authority will not accept a partial transfer of tax funds from Israel that withholds sums earmarked for administration expenses in Gaza, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday.

Israel-Hamas War: A Palestinian boy transports his bird on a bicycle past a destroyed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: A Palestinian boy transports his bird on a bicycle past a destroyed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.(AFP)

Read more: Israel's fresh charge against Hamas: 'Stopping civilian movement, don't want Palestinians to...'

He said he hoped international pressure would bring a speedy transfer of the funds, which are collected by Israel in areas of the occupied West Bank, and paid to the Palestinian Authority under a longstanding arrangement between the two sides.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Part of the funds go to pay for expenses in Gaza, including the salaries of health workers, that are still covered by the Palestinian Authority even though the Islamist movement Hamas controls the blockaded enclave.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out