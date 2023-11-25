Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pope Francis undergoes CAT scan after complaints of mild flu: Vatican

Reuters
Nov 25, 2023 07:36 PM IST

The examination result was clear and the Pope returned to his residence in the Vatican, the statement added.

Pope Francis on Saturday underwent a CAT scan at a hospital in Rome to rule out any lung complications after he cancelled his morning audiences because of mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement.

Pope Francis (REUTERS)

