Pope Francis undergoes CAT scan after complaints of mild flu: Vatican
The examination result was clear and the Pope returned to his residence in the Vatican, the statement added.
Pope Francis on Saturday underwent a CAT scan at a hospital in Rome to rule out any lung complications after he cancelled his morning audiences because of mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement.
