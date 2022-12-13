A definitive guide to Portugal Golden visa: Benefits, application, eligibility

The Portugal Golden visa program, also known as the residence permit for investment activity, is a residency designed for non-EU citizens. Portugal launched the program in October 2012 with the objective to attract international capital into the country, following the 2008 economic crisis. The Portugal Golden visa program provides the opportunity to become a permanent resident or a citizen in Portugal in only five years.

What are the benefits of Portugal's Golden visa?

Through this, you can qualify for residency by investing €280,000 which is one of the lowest investment thresholds in Europe, You don’t have to move to Portugal to keep your residence permit. You can be eligible to apply for Portuguese citizenship in five years which is one of the quickest in Europe.

What is the application process for Portugal's Golden visa?

1. Analyze the list of available investment types and decide on which investment you will move forward with.

2. Gather all necessary documents for yourself as well as for your dependents if you any.

3. Get a NIF and opening a bank account in Portugal after which lock in your investment in Portugal.

4. Submit your pre-application online after which attend your biometrics appointment.

Who Is eligible for Portugal's Golden visa?

Any non-EU/EEA/Swiss national can apply for the Portugal Golden Visa. You’re required to be at least 18 years old.

