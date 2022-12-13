Planning a Europe trip? Here's all you need to know about Schengen visa

Indian passport holders need to apply for a Schengen visa in order to enter any of the Schengen Area countries. There are currently 27 European countries in the Schengen Area, 22 of which are member states of the European Union which include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and others.

Very recently, Croatia has been added to the list as well. Here's all you need to know if you are applying for Schengen visa:

1. Deciding on the type of Schengen visa

You will first need to work out which Schengen Visa you need, depending on your purpose, the length of your trip, and how many times you plan to visit. The standard Schengen Visa, for trips lasting up to 90 days, is a short-stay visa. Multiple-entry visas are also available if you plan on traveling regularly to the Schengen Area.

2. When to apply for a Schengen visa

You must apply for Schengen Visa no more than six months, and no fewer than 15 days, before your trip. It is advised you apply at least three weeks before you leave, however, to allow for any delays in the processing of your application.

3. What to do next

Fill out your application, obtain all the documents you need for your Schengen visa, and attend an interview at a consulate, embassy, or visa application center.

4. How much does a Schengen visa cost

A Schengen Visa from India costs 80 euros. You must pay administration fees to the visa service when submitting the application: either online or with the service with which you submitted your file. The price of the Schengen Visa varies according to the age of the person concerned.

5. What documents do I need to apply for a Schengen visa

You will need: A Schengen Visa application form, two recently taken passport-style photos, an Indian passport, 1 copy of your passport’s data page (A4 size copy), leave letter of your company (if employed), no-objection certificate of school or university (if student). a travel and medical insurance covering you up to costs of €30,000, personal covering letter with entire travel plan (itinerary), flight reservation, rail tickets, others, proof of accommodation for your entire stay in the Schengen area, proof of your civil status and proof of financial status.

