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'Possibility of good news in few hours': Marco Rubio says major announcement likely on US-Iran war today

Marco Rubio, who is on a visit to India, said there was a possibility of good news on the strait over the next few hours.

Updated on: May 24, 2026 01:44 pm IST
By Majid Alam
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United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said an announcement on the US-Iran conflict was likely to be expected in “a few hours”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses a joint press conference in New Delhi on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Calling it a “good news” for the world, Rubio, who is in Delhi, hinted on a possible deal with Iran. The remark comes hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to a 60-day ceasefire extension, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

Also Read: Hormuz reopening, Iranian oil sales, foreign assets: What's inside US-Iran 60-day peace plan that's ‘close to signing’

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Majid Alam

Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.

strait of hormuz us iran conflict us iran war donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / 'Possibility of good news in few hours': Marco Rubio says major announcement likely on US-Iran war today
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