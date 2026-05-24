'Possibility of good news in few hours': Marco Rubio says major announcement likely on US-Iran war today

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said an announcement on the US-Iran conflict was likely to be expected in “a few hours”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses a joint press conference in New Delhi on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Calling it a “good news” for the world, Rubio, who is in Delhi, hinted on a possible deal with Iran. The remark comes hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to a 60-day ceasefire extension, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

Also Read: Hormuz reopening, Iranian oil sales, foreign assets: What's inside US-Iran 60-day peace plan that's ‘close to signing’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rubio said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked after the conflict began in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubio said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked after the conflict began in February. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The proposed peace deal includes a 60-day extension of the current ceasefire, during which the strait would be reopened and Iran be allowed to sell its oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed peace deal includes a 60-day extension of the current ceasefire, during which the strait would be reopened and Iran be allowed to sell its oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran, on the other hand, has demanded an end to the US naval blockade to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the releasing of its foreign assets, and an end to sanctions on its oil sales. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran, on the other hand, has demanded an end to the US naval blockade to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the releasing of its foreign assets, and an end to sanctions on its oil sales. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON