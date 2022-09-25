Possible changes in Britain's immigration rules that could benefit Indians

Newly-elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss plans to loosen immigration rules in the country as a way to boost UK's economy amid severe recession forecasts and warnings. The changed immigration rules will help the country manage labour shortage as Liz Truss is expected to expand shortage occupation list to help businesses fill jobs, Guardian reported.

The move could help immigrants from many countries including India as the UK government will look at filling vacancies by recruiting overseas workers.

Liz Truss has been facing demands from industries for more migrant workers to be given visas to come to the UK as labour shortages continue to worsen across sectors, Guardian report further said.

Businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, have been the worst impacted by the visa process. The UK government could substantially liberalise routes to allow foreign workers into the UK as the cap on visas could be lifted and the six-month time limit could be extended, The Sun reported.

Amid her election campaign, Liz Truss had promised to tackle the issue of labour shortages that Britain has continued to face since Brexit. The pandemic worsened the crisis.

The Liz Truss government is expected to start its plan for migration reform later this year, reports said.

