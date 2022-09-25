Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Possible changes in Britain's immigration rules that could benefit Indians

Possible changes in Britain's immigration rules that could benefit Indians

world news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 06:58 PM IST

Britain's Immigration Rules: Possible change in Britain's immigration rules that could benefit Indians

Britain's Immigration Rules: Liz Truss, UK prime minister, departs 10 Downing Street.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

Newly-elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss plans to loosen immigration rules in the country as a way to boost UK's economy amid severe recession forecasts and warnings. The changed immigration rules will help the country manage labour shortage as Liz Truss is expected to expand shortage occupation list to help businesses fill jobs, Guardian reported.

The move could help immigrants from many countries including India as the UK government will look at filling vacancies by recruiting overseas workers.

Liz Truss has been facing demands from industries for more migrant workers to be given visas to come to the UK as labour shortages continue to worsen across sectors, Guardian report further said.

Read more: Will Truss be good for India?

Businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, have been the worst impacted by the visa process. The UK government could substantially liberalise routes to allow foreign workers into the UK as the cap on visas could be lifted and the six-month time limit could be extended, The Sun reported.

Amid her election campaign, Liz Truss had promised to tackle the issue of labour shortages that Britain has continued to face since Brexit. The pandemic worsened the crisis.

The Liz Truss government is expected to start its plan for migration reform later this year, reports said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
britain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP