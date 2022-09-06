Home / India News / “Liz Truss will…”: British High Commissioner says this on India-UK ties under new PM




The British High Commissioner spoke about India-UK economic ties and highlighted the need for mutual cooperation to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India said Liz Truss will further strengthen the UK-India partnership.(AFP)
Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

On the appointment of Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, said Tuesday that India-UK ties would be strengthened further under Truss’ leadership. "Liz Truss will further strengthen the UK-India comprehensive strategic partnership. She knows India well and has visited three times in the last 18 months. She re-kickstarted our trade negotiations which are now in full swing."

The British High Commissioner spoke to news agency ANI about India-UK economic ties and highlighted the need for mutual cooperation to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific. "Indian-UK economies are quite closely tied already, we aim to double-trade by 2030."

"Economic ties are good for jobs and strategic relationships as well as the big challenges we face in the next 25 years."

Reiterating last year's agreement on defence cooperation, Ellis said there remains a lot of scope for industrial and political cooperation under the new leader.

Truss, who beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak in an ill-tempered leadership contest within the Conservative Pary, will succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Congratulating Truss on her victory, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India is confident about ties with UK under Truss' leadership.

"Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership," he said.





