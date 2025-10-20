Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
'Potential 155% tariffs, unless...': Trump's warning to China over ‘fair trade deal’

HT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 09:55 pm IST

Donald Trump pointed out that Washington had worked out a trade deal with several countries, who he said were “earlier taking advantage” of the US.

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened China on trade tariffs, saying that he would impose 155 percent levies on China if Xi Jinping signed a fair deal with Washington.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) and Vice President JD Vance (L) listen to President Donald Trump (R) speak in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 20, 2025. (AFP)
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) and Vice President JD Vance (L) listen to President Donald Trump (R) speak in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 20, 2025. (AFP)

The statement came as Trump signed a critical minerals agreement with the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanease at the White House.

"I think China’s been very respectful of us. They’re paying tremendous amounts of money to us in the form of tariffs. As you know, they’re paying 55% — that's a lot of money... China’s paying 55% and a potential 155% come November 1st unless we make a deal," Trump said before his bilateral talks with Albanease.

The Republican pointed out that Washington had worked out a trade deal with several countries, who he said were “earlier taking advantage” of the US. “Not anymore,” the MAGA leader said.

“I expect we will probably work out a very fair trade deal with President Xi of China. I think most of you will be there. It will be very exciting,” Trump added.

Donald Trump's earlier jike in China tariffs

Donald Trump had earlirt announced 100 per cent tariff on goods from China, along with new export controls on "any and all critical software" by November 1. This would top the 55 percent levies that already exist on the goods that Beijing exports to Washington.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
