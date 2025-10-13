China says act with 'equality, respect' after Trump slaps additional 100% tariffs

China has called on the United States on Monday to act with "equality, respect and mutual benefit'. These remarks from the Chinese foreign ministry comes days after US president Donald Trump announced an additional 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods. President Donald Trump has announced his plan to impose an additional 100 percent tariffs on China from November 1.(AP)

The foreign ministry added that if Washington is determined to go its own way, Beijing will resolutely take corresponding measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

China further urged the US to promptly correct its "wrong practices", said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing in response to Trump's plan to impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese goods from November 1.

“The Chinese side urges the US to act on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” Lin added.

Trump revives trade row with China

Last week, Trump announced that he will be imposing an additional 100 percent tariffs on US-bound Chinese exports.

This 100 percent will be in addition to the previous 30 percent tariff rate which was agreed upon by both nations during a meeting in Geneva. From November 1 onwards, China would now face 130 percent tariff.

In a heavily worded Truth Social post, the US president accused China of taking an "extraordinarily aggressive position on trade.

“It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective 1 November 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them. This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations," he wrote.