President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul: Reports

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly left the war-torn country as the Taliban nearly completed their Kabul takeover on Sunday even as they ordered their troops to remain outside the Afghan capital ahead of talks on a peaceful transition of power.

The Afghan news service Tolo took to Twitter to report Ghani has departed, citing two people with knowledge, but did not say where he was headed to. Ghani reportedly left after resigning as the President.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), also said Ghani had left the country and referred to him as “former president”. Further, he reportedly asked Afghan forces to cooperate in ensuring security and urged the Taliban to allow some time for talks before entering Kabul.

The United States is evacuating its embassy in Kabul, said secretary of state Antony Blinken, while maintaining the “Afghan mission” has been successful. Television images showed a stream of helicopter flights, apparently ferrying passengers from the US embassy as the Taliban fortified its renewed grip on Afghanistan two decades after the US ousted it from power.

“We’re relocating the men and women of our embassy to a location at the airport,” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.” “That’s why the president sent in a number of forces to make sure that, as we continue to draw down our diplomatic presence, we do it in a safe and orderly fashion and at the same time maintain a core diplomatic presence in Kabul.”

The US will completely pull out all embassy personnel within three days, CNN reported earlier, citing people familiar with the situation, leaving a small core of staff to operate at the airport.

Taliban fighters reached the outskirts of Kabul earlier on Sunday in culmination of a three-week offensive in which the Islamic militant group seized large portions of the country with very little resistance. Taliban forces now hold all of Afghanistan’s border crossings, the Associated Press said.

“The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city,” the Taliban said in a statement on Sunday, using the group’s formal name. “Negotiations are under way to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without putting the lives, property and honor of anyone in danger.”

It was unclear exactly how the talks would take place, or where. The AP reported that Taliban negotiators were heading to the presidential palace in Kabul to prepare for a transfer of power. Yet Bismillah Mohammadi, Afghanistan’s acting defense minister, said Ghani had extended authority to a delegation headed to Doha for talks with the Taliban on Monday.

The militant group has sought to reassure the country and the world that it will act responsibly as it prepares to resume power, following the swift collapse of a US-trained Afghan army after President Joe Biden ordered American troops to withdraw by August 31.

On Sunday, Ghani’s office said on social media that national forces have Kabul “under control and there’s no need for the people to worry”. However, some key Afghan officials had suggested it was just a matter of time before the Taliban took power.

“Until the transfer of power, the security of Kabul is our responsibility,” Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal, Afghanistan’s acting interior minister, said in a video message posted on the ministry’s Facebook page.

On Saturday, Biden boosted the US troop deployment in an attempt to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown.” The authorisation adds about 1,000 US personnel to the deployment of 3,000 Marines and soldiers announced this week and 1,000 troops already at the airport and the embassy, according to a defence official.

Defending his decision to withdraw the troops from Afghanistan after 20 years -- America’s longest war, Biden said, “I was the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan -- two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans fled to Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance as the crisis threatened to spill outside the country’s borders and send waves of refugees as far as Europe. People also flocked to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport hoping to catch a flight out. “We’re expecting to be evacuated -- I hope we’ll be out in a few days,” Emir Sayit, a Turkish civil engineer, said by phone on Sunday.

