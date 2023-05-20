President Biden's stairway mishap and photo fumble at G7 summit raises eyebrows, intensifies fitness concerns

In a series of comical yet concerning moments, President Biden found himself in a state of confusion during the G7 summit in Hiroshima. As he embarked on a photo op with Japanese leader Fumio Kishida, the oldest-ever US president appeared disoriented, needing assistance to navigate the simplest of tasks.

President Biden tripped and had to catch himself.(Reuters)

First lady Jill Biden took charge, leading the president by the hand to meet their Japanese counterparts. However, what followed was a sequence of bewildering actions. After shaking hands with Kishida, Biden unexpectedly assumed a boxer's pose, fists clenched, before extending a handshake to Fumio Kishida, the prime minister's wife.

As the group proceeded to pose for photos, it became evident that Biden was unsure of where he should stand. With patience wearing thin, Kishida politely stepped in, guiding the president to his designated spot. Jill Biden lightened the mood with a jest, remarking, "We'll figure it out," as the world leaders awaited a moment of clarity from the aging commander-in-chief.

Eventually, Biden seemed to grasp the situation, audibly sighing in relief and offering a smile, ready to capture the much-anticipated group shot.

The summit's stairway mishap added another chapter to Biden's collection of gaffes. Arriving late for a tour of the Itsukushima Shrine, the president joined the other leaders as they embarked on their journey. Slowly emerging from his limo, Biden fixated on a mere eight steps. However, even this short flight of stairs proved treacherous for the president, as he stumbled but managed to regain his balance just in time to prevent a fall.

Sporting a nonchalant smile, Biden extended a hand to greet Kishida, who stood at the bottom of the steps, seemingly undisturbed by the president's near-tumble.

While these incidents may fuel concerns about Biden's age and propensity for slip-ups, they also raise questions about his fitness for office as he pursues reelection in 2024. Recent polls indicate that a majority of Americans doubt his mental acuity and physical health, with Democrats themselves expressing reservations about his ability to govern effectively.

Despite the doubts, Biden's doctors assert his fitness for duty, while the White House remains adamant about his mental sharpness. The president, having carefully considered his age before entering the race, expresses confidence in his ability to lead the nation and turn the tide in ways unseen for quite some time.

As the G7 leaders address pressing global issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden's stumble-filled journey serves as a reminder that even the most powerful individuals can find themselves momentarily unsteady on their feet.