e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / President-elect Biden to release every available dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Report

President-elect Biden to release every available dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Report

A spokesperson from the Biden transition team said that Joe Biden wants ensure that all Americans who need vaccines get access to it as soon as possible.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 21:53 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to mediapersons.
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to mediapersons. (REUTERS)
         

President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release every available dose of coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back doses to make sure second doses are available, CNN reported on Thursday.

“The President-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible,” TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden’s transition, told CNN.

“He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now.”

Biden will reveal more next week about how his administration will begin releasing the available doses once he takes office on Jan. 20, Ducklo said.

The Trump administration fell far short of its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans with a first of two required doses by the end of 2020.

In a letter Friday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna, a group of state governors urged the federal government to tap into the “reserved doses” of COVID-19 vaccine and send them to states that need them.

tags
top news
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
Air India’s all-women pilot team to fly over North Pole on world’s longest air route
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
Covid-19 ‘out of control’ in London, mayor declares ‘major incident’
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In