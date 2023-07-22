Prince George celebrates 10th birthday. See his newly released photo

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have published a new photograph of their eldest son George to mark his 10th birthday on Saturday. Britain's Prince George poses ahead of his tenth birthday.(Reuters)

The photograph, taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington, shows George smiling at the camera as he sits on some stone steps, wearing a checked shirt with the sleeves rolled up, chino trousers and smart brown shoes.

George is a grandson of King Charles and is second in line to the throne, behind his father.

