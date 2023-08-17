Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus trailer out, check release date, where to watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to embark on a new digital storytelling journey with their upcoming Netflix docuseries. The trailer of their doc "Heart of Invictus" was released on Wednesday(IST). The docuseries is based on the "Invictus Games", the international sporting event masterminded by Prince Harry. The five-part docuseries will be released on August 30 on Netflix.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AFP)

Notably, "Invictus Games" is a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick veterans and members of the armed services internationally. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.” The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the great contribution by the veterans and help them have a good mental health through sports.

“It is here at the Invictus Games that you realize: Whatever you carry, it was the springboard that propelled you to the next level,” says Prince Harry in the beginning of the doc's trailer.

"The Games doesn't focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again," continues Prince Harry in the trailer.

In the trailer, Prince Harry hails the veterans as "You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the Heart of Invictus".

"Heart of Invictus" boasts itself as a work from the Academy Award winning director & producer of The White Helmets and Archewell Productions. The series will involve interviews and talks about the tragic and heart wrenching stories of several war veterans who turned to sports for their recovery and mental health.

The list of producers includes filmmakers, filmmakers with knighthoods and notable persons like Joanna Natasegara, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, Sir Keith Mills GBE DL, Dominic Reid OBE and Abigail Anketell-Jones.