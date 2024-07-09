Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urgently need to ‘grovel back’ to Royal Family because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon “grovel their way back to the Royal Family” as their position seems scattered “in so many different directions” among the royals. Criticism of royal family hindering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation, expert suggests. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Sussexes relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties, and after moving to California, their ventures have faced significant challenges, leading to speculation about their future.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US ‘business dealings’ are falling apart

Kinsey Schofield, founder and host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Daily Express US, “Harry and Meghan already have a rocky reputation when it comes to their business dealings in the states.”

She then elaborated, “They do not have a good history when it comes to collaboration.”

Schofield suggested that if their current endeavours fail, particularly with Netflix, Harry will need to make significant amends. She told Daily Express US through a mail, “Harry will inevitably have to apologize to reclaim his proximity to the royal family.”

This poor history is particularly evident in their high-profile deals, including their recent “tell-all tour,” which was considered a disaster, and their failed Spotify contract.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a make-or-break moment with their Netflix contract

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face a make-or-break moment with their Netflix contract. Schofield emphasized the stakes, saying, “Netflix is make or break. If Harry and Meghan's Netflix contract falls through... the Sussexes will have to resort to grovelling back to the British royal family.”

Schofield revealed that the couple went through multiple producers for their six-part Netflix docuseries, with Meghan reportedly trying to distance herself from the final product when speaking to Variety magazine. This caused discontent among those who worked on the series.

“You saw Archewell audio employees lash out on social media because they wanted proper credit,” Schofield said.

The couple's approach has also led to alienation within their organization. Schofield observed, “Harry and Meghan are going in so many different directions and honestly alienating a lot of employees in their wake. Aside from Invictus, it’s his only valuable quality. If they continue to burn industry bridges… they will have to grovel back.”