Prince Harry knows Prince William ‘would never forgive’ him for what he did

Prince Harry has not shied away from expressing his feelings about the Royal Family, including his tenuous relationships with his “difficult” brother, Prince William, and his “weary” father, King Charles III. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer back in February. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during the visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The Duke of Sussex's tell-all memoir, Spare, and numerous TV interviews, along with a Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, have revealed bombshell revelations about private family moments and intense disputes.

Spare details numerous conflicts, such as disagreements over his wife, Meghan Markle and clashes with William's wife and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, over issues ranging from lip gloss to “baby brain” comments.

The Duke of Sussex also alleged that in 2019, Prince William attacked him and “knocked” him on the floor over some arguments involving Meghan. The elder Prince allegedly called the duchess “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry is ‘bored’ in California as ‘difficult’ Meghan Markle makes it impossible for him to…

Prince Harry has indicated that much more was left unsaid. He told The Telegraph that he had removed many portions of the book to protect his brother and father. “It could have been two books, put it that way,” he remarked.

“And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me.”

King Charles reportedly snubbed Prince Harry during May visit

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror UK the bond between the brothers is severely strained: “Harry's visit to the UK has done nothing to repair royal relations – Harry has been very publicly snubbed by his father and brother. [William] says nothing. It is as if Harry no longer exists.”

“There's been no obvious criticism from either side, but the silence from William is deafening.”

During his brief visit to the UK for the Invictus Games in early May, Prince Harry did not meet with Charles due to the monarch's “full schedule”. However, later reports suggested that Charles had offered his son a place to stay, hoping for some time together. Harry, however, chose to stay in a hotel instead.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry ‘willing to move on,’ Meghan Markle eager to have heart-to-heart with royal family: report

According to a friend of the monarch, Charles was “understandably wary” of meeting Harry due to the intense media scrutiny surrounding their relationship. The insider told The Times, “It's all very sad. While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice.”