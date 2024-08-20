Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old friend condemns their ‘outrageous’ behaviour

Several friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed sharp criticism over the couple’s “outrageous” public disclosures about the Royal Family. Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in San Basilio de Palenque, Colombia, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)(AP)

Since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California, where they now reside with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Sussexes have repeatedly dropped bombshells about their experiences within the Royal Family through several TV interviews, the Duke's 2023 memoir, ‘Spare’ and Netflix's tell-all docu-series, Harry and Meghan.

And these public commentaries have sparked considerable backlash, particularly from those who were once close to the Duke of Sussex.

One Sussexes' pal claims Harry really ‘misses’ UK

With Harry's upcoming 40th birthday, The Times interviewed several of his former friends.

One expressed deep disappointment, stating, “I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix, and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out.”

Another former friend speculated on the Duke's current state of mind, suggesting, “He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more,” and added, “Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”

“Harry and Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trashed the institution. The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family,” another one remarked.

Prince Harry and Meghan were banned from…

Prince Harry and Meghan repeatedly face royal snub due to their tell-all behaviour. However, they also faced royal snubs in the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Although they had stepped down from their royal duties, the couple initially received an invitation to a royal event. Their invitation to a gathering for world leaders on the eve of the funeral was later revoked, exacerbating tensions within the family. According to reports, the Palace clarified that the event was exclusively for "working royals," which led to the withdrawal of their invitations since they no longer met the specified criteria.