Prince Harry arrives in London as King Charles's cancer diagnosis draws hopes of reconciliation

Prince Harry arrived in London at his father King Charles III's residence on Tuesday, responding to news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis, as reported by the Associated Press citing British media. As reported by AFP, experts in royal matters suggest that King Charles III's illness may lead to a reconciliation with his younger son, Prince Harry. Prince Harry has spoken to King Charles III about his cancer diagnosis. According to reports, the king's younger son was photographed being driven into Clarence House, near Buckingham Palace, after flying to London from Los Angeles. (File)(AP)

According to reports, the king's younger son was photographed being driven into Clarence House, near Buckingham Palace, after flying to London from Los Angeles. As cited by AFP, the Telegraph and The Sun newspapers reported that Harry arrived at Heathrow Airport after an overnight flight from Los Angeles. His car was reportedly escorted from the airport by two police cars.

The two share a strained relationship. Harry withdrew from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California with his wife, Meghan. Royal authorities disclosed on Monday that the 75-year-old king has been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Earlier in the day, The Sun reported that Harry was observed arriving at a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in California, where he has resided with Meghan since 2020. The prince is travelling unaccompanied.

As per the AFP report, Harry has conversed with his father regarding the diagnosis. Over the past three years, he has distanced himself from his father and brother. In 2023, he published a critical autobiography about the royal family.

After waiting for sovereignty for more than seven decades, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer less than 18 months into his reign. Buckingham Palace announced that the King would temporarily reduce his duties and public appearances to undergo treatment, aiming for a prompt return.

The news came as a shock to the nation. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mentioned that the disease was detected early, and the entire country hopes for a speedy recovery. Several world leaders also expressed their wishes for his swift recuperation.

King Charles diagnosed with cancer

The diagnosis followed King Charles' recent three-night hospital stay for a corrective procedure related to an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Buckingham Palace’s official statement read on Monday.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace's statement continued. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," it added.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)