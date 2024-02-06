 Rishi Sunak ‘shocked’ over King Charles's cancer diagnosis | World News - Hindustan Times
Rishi Sunak 'shocked' over King Charles's cancer diagnosis, says 'relieved it was caught early'

Rishi Sunak ‘shocked’ over King Charles's cancer diagnosis, says ‘relieved it was caught early’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 03:12 PM IST

King Charles III's cancer diagnosis: Rishi Sunak said that as prime minister, he would “continue to communicate with him as normal.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he was "shocked and sad" upon hearing about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. However, he expressed relief that the illness had been identified early, the Associated Press reported quoting BBC radio.

Britain's King Charles arrives with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (File)(via REUTERS)
“Thankfully, this has been caught early,” Sunak told BBC radio, adding that as prime minister he would “continue to communicate with him as normal.”

“He’ll just be in our thoughts and our prayers. Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone,” Rishi Sunak said.

“So we’ll just be willing to help him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible,” he added.

The palace conveyed that Charles, who has typically experienced good health, “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday evening that the king has initiated outpatient treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. The cancer was detected while he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate, but the palace clarified that it is unrelated to that particular condition.

With less than 18 months into his reign, the 75-year-old monarch has halted public appearances. However, he will persist with official duties, including regular meetings with the prime minister. Additionally, he will not be relinquishing his constitutional responsibilities as head of state.

World leaders send the monarch good wishes for swift recovery

Following Buckingham Palace's announcement on Monday regarding the monarch's cancer diagnosis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his good wishes for King Charles III's swift recovery and good health on Tuesday.

Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III.”

US President Joe Biden said on X, “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

Biden told reporters, “I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. I'll be talking to him, God willing.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as reported by Reuters, said, “I like Canadians across the country and people around the world, I am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer. We're sending him our very best wishes - and hoping for a fast and full recovery.”

