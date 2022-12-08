Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Prince Harry asks, 'What on earth happened. How did we end up here?'

Prince Harry asks, 'What on earth happened. How did we end up here?'

world news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 01:54 PM IST

Prince Harry: Prince Harry appears to be filming himself speaking into his phone camera and says, “Hi. So we're here on Wednesday the something of March.”

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The opening scenes of the first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show an airport with a close-up of a departures sign. It then cuts to Prince Harry and words on the screen tell viewers he is in the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport in March 2020.

Prince Harry appears to be filming himself speaking into his phone camera and says, “Hi. So we're here on Wednesday the something of March.”

Read more: Meghan Markle describes engagement interview as 'orchestrated reality show'

“We've just finished our two weeks, our like final push, our last stint of royal engagements. It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'what on earth happened'? Like, how did we end up here?,” Prince Harry says.

As Prince Harry speaks, images of the couple flash on screen, followed by newspaper headlines and broadcasters' audio from coverage about their decision to step back from royal life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
royal family prince harry prince harry meghan markle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP