Meghan Markle describes engagement interview as 'orchestrated reality show'

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 01:48 PM IST

Meghan Markle said: "It was, you know, rehearsed, so we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside.

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle described her engagement interview as "an orchestrated reality show" as the Harry and Meghan Netflix series dropped on Netflix today. Teaser trailers showed Prince Harry claiming there has been "leaking" and "planting" of stories against Meghan Markle.

In the third episode, Meghan Markle said: "It was, you know, rehearsed, so we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview. So it was all in that same moment."

The couple announced their engagement in 2017.

The couple have previously rocked the royal family in a string of interviews and podcasts, and hit the headlines when they made an allegation of racism against an unnamed Royal. It is unclear whether the Netflix series will shed any light on the couple's claim to Oprah Winfrey that a family member made negative comments around son Archie's skin colour.

It comes as Meghan Markle admitted she felt "ashamed" to express her feelings during her time in the Royal Family, even to Prince Harry.

"I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. Just didn't want to be alive any more," she said during an onstage interview at The Ripple of Hope awards.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

meghan markle royal family
