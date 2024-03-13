Prince Harry in ‘panic mode' over threats that his naked photos may be leaked, expert says

It has been revealed that Prince Harry has been "worried for years" about some of his unseen naked pictures that a dominatrix threatened to leak. An expert said the Duke of Sussex is in “panic mode,” according to The Mirror. Prince Harry is in ‘panic mode' over threats that his naked photos may be leaked (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP)(AFP)

Carrie Royale said she and Harry met in 2012 when she received an invitation to a suite at the five-star Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. This is where Harry was pictured naked during a party. The dominatrix recently said she would leak the photos on her OnlyFans account. She was banned from the platform following that. A spokesperson for the site said, "The creator’s account has been deactivated and they have been banned from the platform for threatening to share non consensual intimate images."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Harry has been worried for years’

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Harry considered taking legal action after the threats. "Harry has been worried for years that his past will come back to haunt him and now it has. Threats by the dominatrix from his 2012 Las Vegas trip to release photographs of him naked has sent him into panic mode and he is considering legal action or a pay-off to stop it,” Quinn said.

"He is acutely embarrassed about his wild past because that isn't who he is now after the seismic shift – choreographed by Meghan - from right-wing playboy to right-on saviour of the planet and its inhabitants,” Quinn added.

One can read about this Las Vegas party in Harry’s memoir, Spare. In the book, the Duke wrote that his friends had invited "four or five women who worked at the hotel to join us, along with two women they'd met at the blackjack tables" before the naked photos were taken.

Photos from the party showed Harry standing while holding his hands in front of his crotch. An unidentified naked woman was seen beside him. Harry was 27 at the time.