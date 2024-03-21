Prince Harry in ‘world of trouble’ over drug use revelation, claims GB News host

Prince Harry faces a “world of trouble” over his US visa application, with questions arising about his past drug use. Prince Harry’s honesty on drugs could lead to deportation. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, filed the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), claiming that Duke of Sussexx's current application failed to fully scrutinize his pasts drug use. This is crucial because in American visa applications, applicants are supposed to declare these kinds of information, besides Harry himself gave a public confession of his drug use in his memoir “Spare” which came out in 2023.

‘He’s potentially in a world of trouble actually’

Former US President Donald Trump, currently running for re-election, weighed in on the issue, warning Harry of "appropriate action" if he lied on his application. Trump suggested potential deportation if Harry is found to have misled authorities.

“We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” Trump told GB News.

GB News host Patrick Christys echoed concerns about preferential treatment for the prince. “He’s potentially in a world of trouble actually, isn’t he really, because if he has lied about his drug use on his visa form then frankly he will have to be treated like everybody else,” Christys remarked.

Christys even expressed scepticism about the application process, stating, “I would quite like to see these visa forms. I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out he filled it out in crayon and Meghan stuck it on the fridge for a couple of weeks before they submitted it.”

These developments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, relocating to Meghan's home state of California. The couple currently resides in a luxurious Montecito estate with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Despite enjoying “every single day” in the US, Harry recently revealed on Good Morning America that obtaining US citizenship isn't a current priority. “The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he said.