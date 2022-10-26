Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'don't want to come back' to UK because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now focused on their new lives and have no desire to return to the royal family, a royal expert claimed. In an interview with Variety magazine, Meghan Markle had said," Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of ‘The New Royals’ has responded to the statement by Meghan Markle saying that it shows that the couple have no intention of returning to the UK and the royal family.

“Clearly, she and Harry are very much focused on their new lives and what they're doing; she talks about the docuseries, although she sort of skirted the issue as to exactly what it's about and what we can expect. But I think it's very clear that they are living and loving their lives in California," Katie Nicholl said.

Katie Nicholl also asserted that the couple do not wish to return as they enjoy their new life in the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down in 2020 and now live in California.

“And so when people say to you, do you think there's ever a way back for them? I think they don't want to come back. And I think that interview sort of makes it very clear that this is their new life — this is what it's all about for them," Katie Nicholl said.

