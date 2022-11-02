‘It’s a victimhood narrative': Royal expert slams Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ is set to release in January next year but its title has already started a major controversy with a royal expert saying that Prince Harry’s choice of the word ‘Spare’ should be replaced with “victim.” Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express UK that through the use of the word ‘Spare’ Prince Harry is playing into a “victimhood” narrative and calling his book “victim” would be “a catchy and clever title but quite sad.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Does Prince Harry want to be king?: Why royal biographer asked this question

“One would hope that by now, especially with therapy and a new life abroad away from the duties he once had, he’d have moved on and not felt the need to title his book that way,” Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdotic said.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II knew this ‘contentious’ thing about Camilla Parker Bowles

“He might as well have called it ‘victim.’ It’s a catchy and clever title but quite sad. In fact he seems keen to tap into the vogue for victimhood that maybe plays well with some of his intended audience,” Jonathan Sacerdotic said.

Read more: Did Queen Elizabeth II see 'ghost' at Windsor castle? Report claims…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In fact he seems keen to tap into the vogue for victimhood that maybe plays well with some of his intended audience," the royal expert added. The expert also pointed out that Prince Harry not only “had a defined and rewarding role” but he was also “constantly looked after and made to be a key part of the royal family’s work rather than a spare to its main aims and endeavors.”

Read more: Prince Harry 'would be absolutely devastated' if King Charles…

Prince Harry's memoir's publisher Penguin Random House said that the book will talk about the Duke of Sussex' life with “raw, unflinching honesty”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON