Meghan Markle ‘agent of destruction’: Biographer on Prince Harry memoir

Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction, a royal biographer said following the leaking of Prince Harry's memoir Spare which will be officially released on January 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry convinced himself Diana faked her death because…

“If you watch the video of the four of them, both William and Kate grimace, and William looks up at the ceiling as she says that. It was clear she wanted to become a campaigner and a celebrity. Harry whispered loudly, ‘Wedding first’. Meghan laughed and said, ‘You can multitask. Even at the time, people said it would never work out. It doesn’t take the benefit of hindsight," royal biographer Tom Bower said.

The royal biographer also said that Meghan Markle had “constantly” sought platforms to speak before meeting Prince Harry.

Read more: Prince Harry describes daughter Lilibet's birth in memoir: ‘When doctor said…’

“She wanted to be Angelina Jolie; a celebrity and a famous influencer. But she was irrelevant. Being with Harry gave her that opportunity and she ‘played him’ from the start. Harry was groomed by Meghan. Her wedding guests were all Hollywood, not family, which shows her agenda. She always wanted to go back to Hollywood," the biographer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Kate Middleton was forced to change name by royal family because…

On claims made in Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, the royal biographer said, “She has been an agent of destruction who knew exactly Harry’s vulnerabilities, and she played to them by offering a needy man a solution to his problems, and most of all an escape."