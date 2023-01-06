Princess Diana’s ‘maths was off’: Why Prince Harry said this

Prince Harry, in his memoir Spare, has suggested that his late mother Princess Diana’s “maths was off” when she famously said in an interview that there were “three people” in her marriage to King Charles, in a reference to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. In the memoir, which was leaked ahead of its January 10 release, Prince Harry referenced a line form his late mother in 1995, writing, “She left Willy and me out of the equation."

“We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects," Prince Harry writes.

King Charles eventually married Camilla in April 2005. Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 following her divorce with then Prince Charles. The divorce came after years of an unhappy marriage. Prince Harry also claimed that he and his brother Prince William were dissuaded from asking any investigation into their mother Prince Diana's death to be reopened.

Prince Harry writes, “Especially the summary conclusion, that our mother's driver was drunk and, as a result, that was the only cause of the accident. It was simplistic and absurd.”

“Even if the man had been drinking, even if he had been drunk, he wouldn't have had any problem driving through such a short tunnel. Unless paparazzi were following him and dazzled him,” Prince Harry said.

Expressing his anger over his mother's death, Prince Harry said in the book, “Why had those paparazzi got off lightly? Why weren't they in prison? Who had sent them? And why weren't those people in jail either? What other reason could there be apart from corruption and cover-ups being the order of the day?”

“We agreed on all those questions, and also what we should do next. We would issue a statement, asking jointly for the investigation to be reopened. We might call a press conference. Those who decided dissuaded us,” he added.

