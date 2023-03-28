Prince Harry and Meghan ‘cannot’ skip King Charles' coronation because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be able to skip King Charles coronation in May, royal experts have claimed. The couple are yet to confirm whether they will attend the ceremony but commentators believe that the Sussexes are bound to be present.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Royal commentator and PR expert Richard Fitzwilliam told OK! that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “can’t not attend” the coronation because it will help them land more business deals.

“The only reason they get work – work for Netflix, for Spotify, work for Random House – is because they’re royals,” he claimed, adding, “Now if they were to emphasise their isolation by not attending a royal event, that’s as important as a Coronation as well, it would be something that would adversely affect their contracts, I would have thought, or certainly the renewal of any contracts.”

News Corp columnist Angela told Sky News that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “need the royal family more than the Royal family needs them” which is why they will attend the ceremony, adding that their “connection to the royal family” gives them the brand.”

Royal watchers also claimed that the chances of the Sussexes attending the coronation are high as Prince Harry arrived in London to be present at a hearing. Although, he is unlikely to meet with his father King Charles or brother Prince William, reports claimed.

