Princess Diana made Harry feel…: What royal biographer said

Following the announcement of Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir ‘Spare’, his own biographer commented on the release and the title of the book. The title ‘Spare’ is a word that was attached to Prince Harry while his brother Prince William was called the heir.

But, royal biographer Angela Levin has said that Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana never wanted him to feel less important than his brother. Princess Diana, in fact, made this her priority, Angela Levin claimed.

“In royal households ‘spare’ refers to the next in line to the heir to the throne. It is not derogatory. Nor has the royal family believed that Harry was second best as the title suggests," Angela Levin said.

Emphasizing that Princess Diana never made Harry feel less important or less loved than Prince William, Angela Levin said, “Princess Diana made it a priority to make [Harry] feel important and as he grew older emphasized he would have more freedom than his brother William.”

“After his mother’s death, Harry said his father ‘tried to do his best to make sure that we [him and William] were protected and looked after.’ When he guest edited the BBC news program Today in December 2017 he asked his father along. The then-Prince Charles called Harry ‘my darling boy’ and Harry responded, ‘I do end up picking your brain more now than I ever have done,'" the royal biographer said.

