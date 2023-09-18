Prince Harry seemingly snubs Meghan Markle during Invictus closing speech, pays tribute to participants

Prince Harry appeared to snub Meghan Markle in his speech during the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony last night. The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the athletes and veterans participating in the event, but did not mention his wife. At least 500 injured servicemen and women competed this year, from 21 countries across the world. This year’s games were held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attend the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 16, 2023 (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / AFP)(AFP)

“As you have seen and experienced, this week is so much more than a sporting event,” Harry said, according to GB News. “It is a platform for positive change. We hope you too are feeling it deeply. I am sure, you’re all physically exhausted, but I also hope you are mentally stronger than when you arrived.”

Harry continued, “We may have provided the platform but you provided the magic. We’ve all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery and on your post-traumatic growth, but you will never truly know the impact that your actions this week have had on millions of people around the world. You have opened people’s hearts through your vulnerability, through your resilience and through your sheer abilities.”

“My hope is that every memory made brings a smile to your face through a sense of belonging and an opportunity for you and your family to look forward with pride and purpose,” he added.

The crowd at the games enjoyed vocal performances from Sam Ryder and Rita Ora after Harry’s speech. The games this year marked the Duke’s 39th birthday.

Prince Harry appears to take a jab at the royal family

Harry also seemingly took a jab at the royal family on Saturday, September 16, for not allowing him to wear his military uniform during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year, and the May coronation of King Charles III. “A week ago I stood here and told you about the significance of being able to wear your nation’s flag again,” the Duke said during his closing speech, according to Deadline.

“So many of you have told me that hit you right here. For many of you the uniform you’ve been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell,” he added.

“And for others, it may give your old uniform new meaning,” Harry continued. “But I’m here to remind you that after all of this, you don’t need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you.”

However, a rep for the Duke dismissed the idea that his comments were directed at the royal family. “Watch the speech and you will see there is no truth to this. His words were about the competitors, no one else. This is nothing more than click-bait speculation,” the rep told New York Post.

