Prince Harry to meet King Charles, William during surprise UK trip?

As Prince Harry returned to the UK in a surprise trip, a report said that the Duke of Sussex is unlikely to meet his father King Charles in person over the next few days. “The monarch was informed by the Duke of Sussex he would travel back to Britain this week to show his support to the High Court case he and other prominent personalities have brought against Associated Newspapers,” Daily Express reported.

However, the Telegraph reported that Prince Harry has been told by his father that he was "busy" and would not be able to meet him as King Charles is set to begin his first-ever state visit as sovereign.

“The monarch is understood to be at Highgrove, Glos, preparing for the German leg of his tour, which begins on Wednesday,” Telegraph reported, adding, “The hearing would have coincided with the King’s state visit to France before the trip was cancelled on Friday owing to ongoing civil unrest over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are also unlikely to meet Prince Harry despite the latter's likely stay in Frogmore Cottage which is just a short walk away from his brother's house. “Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending their children's half-term holidays away from London or Windsor, making an in-person meeting with the Duke very unlikely,” the report claimed.

Prince Harry made an unannounced appearance in London court over a legal claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail. He was joined by Sadie Frost, Sir Elton John, David Furnish and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, it was reported.

Prince Harry is among seven high profile figures who are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail. The others include Sadie Frost, Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes.

