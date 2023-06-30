Prince Harry to take solo leap with Netflix documentary following Princess Diana, Meghan Markle misses the ride. Report

In a remarkable turn of events, Prince Harry is making headlines once again, this time with a sensational solo project for Netflix. Based on a report from Daily Record, the Duke of Sussex, no stranger to Africa, is reportedly venturing back to the beloved continent to film a captivating documentary, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.(REUTERS)

While the news has royal enthusiasts buzzing with excitement, there's a twist—his duchess, Meghan Markle, won't be joining him on this adventure. The new Netflix endeavor marks the next chapter of their colossal £78m deal with the streaming giant, signaling a promising comeback after a recent blow to their Spotify collaboration.

The loss of their $20m Spotify deal led to the unfortunate cancellation of Meghan's Archetypes podcast after just one season. Speculations swirled, casting doubt on the future of their Netflix deal, but it seems Harry's African documentary is the silver lining they've been waiting for.

An inside source from Netflix revealed, "Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa, and he feels at home there." Indeed, Africa holds a special place in the Duke's heart, making this documentary all the more poignant and personal.

Details about the nature of the documentary remain shrouded in mystery, as the ongoing Hollywood writer's strike puts some plans on hold. However, fans eagerly anticipate this exclusive glimpse into Prince Harry's life and experiences on the African continent.

In the past, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wowed Netflix audiences with their six-part series 'Harry & Meghan,' a captivating portrayal of their lives, from humble beginnings to their royal journey, and their subsequent relocation to the United States with their two adorable children, Archie and Lilibet.

As Prince Harry sets out on this thrilling new adventure, Meghan is carving her own path. The Duchess reportedly has a "one-woman show" in the works, with numerous brand offers pouring in. Embracing a divergent career trajectory, Meghan's new agent aims to build more professional connections and open new doors for her.

While the royal couple may be pursuing individual projects, they both continue to make headlines with their creative endeavors. Prince Harry's return to Africa promises to be an unmissable spectacle, and fans eagerly await the captivating stories he'll share.