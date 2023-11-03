Prince Harry wants Big Apple life, Meghan Markle prefers California sunshine - Where will their nest be?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds over where to live, as Harry is keen on moving to New York City while Meghan wants to stay in California.

Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The couple, who quit their royal roles in 2020, visited the Big Apple earlier this month for a mental health event with their Archewell Foundation.

According to reports, Harry was charmed by the city and its proximity to London, and he “really wants to move”. But Meghan is not on board with this idea.

“Meghan’s so happy to be back in California, she can’t imagine leaving,” according to Heat magazine. They said that Meghan is “Hollywood all the way” and finds it frustrating that Harry won’t drop the idea of moving.

The insiders revealed that Harry feels more at home in NYC, and living there would make him feel closer to London.

“The truth is he desperately misses London, and being in the city helps. Plus, he could easily go home for a long weekend if they lived in New York,” an insider cited.

Harry is also said to be leading the discussions about a possible return to the UK, and the couple are considering buying their own home near London.

However, Meghan is not keen on moving back to the UK, especially after the backlash they faced from the public and the media. The couple are also divided over where their children, Archie and Lilibet, will be educated.

“The jury’s still out on [where the children will be educated] It’s not yet decided where Archie and Lilibet will be educated. Harry is swinging more toward England, while Meghan is happy for them to be educated Stateside,” report reveals.

The royal couple’s disagreement over where to live comes after they had a scary car chase in NYC earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chased by paparazzi and had to change cars several times to escape them. The incident did not seem to deter Harry from wanting to move to the city, but it may have made Meghan more reluctant.

