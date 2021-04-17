Home / World News / Prince Philip makes final journey followed by Charles, William and Harry
world news

Prince Philip makes final journey followed by Charles, William and Harry

Queen Elizabeth followed the procession in the State Bentley as the coffin, borne on the bespoke Defender TD 130 in military green, made its way to Philip's funeral service at St George's Chapel.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Britain's Prince Charles walks behind the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain.(REUTERS)

Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday on a specially modified Land Rover hearse, followed on foot by a procession of senior royals including Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry.

Queen Elizabeth followed the procession in the State Bentley as the coffin, borne on the bespoke Defender TD 130 in military green, made its way to Philip's funeral service at St George's Chapel.

Charles and Princess Anne followed the coffin on foot, followed by their brothers Edward and Andrew, and Charles's two sons William and Harry - evoking memories of the 1997 funeral of Diana when they walked as grieving boys behind their mother's coffin.

Philip's naval cap and sword lay on top of the coffin which was covered with the Duke of Edinburgh's personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family.

The Band of the Genadier Guards led the procession, followed by military chiefs. The coffin will pause for the national minute of silence at 1400 GMT. A gun fired from the East Lawn will signify the start and end.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pressure mounts for German Chancellor Merkel's bloc to end its power struggle

Iran nuclear talks set to resume in Vienna

Brazil asks women to postpone pregnancy ‘if possible’ over coronavirus variant

Hong Kong: 81 tenants of a building quarantined after mutant strain detected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP